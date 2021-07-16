Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2021, Written Update: Mahira barges into Luthra house to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn

In the previous episode, we saw that everyone was excited about Prithvi and Kritika’s marriage. Meanwhile, Prithvi’s mother and Sherlyn get into a huge argument. Read on to know what happens in today's episode.

With all the screaming and shouting going on, Kareena Bua reaches the spot and asks them the reason behind it. Prithvi comes up with an excuse and says that Sherlyn took offense to her mother’s words but backs it up by saying that Sherlyn is quite emotionally unstable which led to all the chaos.

Karan and Preeta get into a mushy moment while Shristi plans a way to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn. Shristi thinks of including Sameer but she somewhere knows that involving Sameer isn't going to be that easy for her. So, she fakes to be sick and asks Sameer to take her to the hospital. The sole purpose of her faking the illness was for her to meet Dr. Roshni (Sherlyn’s doctor during her pregnancy who is aware that Prithvi was the father of that unborn child) with Sameer, so that she could uncover the truth and expose Prithvi’s true face.

At this moment, they get a call from Janki and Sameer informs Janki that he took Shristi to the hospital and announces that she is pregnant.

On the other side, Mahira barges into the Luthra house to stop Prithvi and Kritika’s marriage. Sherlyn spots Mahira and takes her away before anyone else sees her. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she still has her 'suicide' note and she can kill Mahira and prove her death as a suicide.

Mahira pushes her and secretly records their conversation and at that very moment, Prithvi’s mother barges into the room.

Will Shristi be able to uncover Prithvi and Sherlyn's truth? Will Prithvi’s mother know about Mahira and Sherlyn's intentions? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Kundali Bhagya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

