Kundali Bhagya July 22, 2021, Written Update: 'Twin twist' in Preeta's life

Sherlyn discovers the cake in the fridge. She claims that Preeta would also lose her baby. To guard Preeta against any wrong, Sarla wraps a protecting thread on her ankle. Preeta claims that she can't bear to look at the loving family. Preeta has to learn to be self-sufficient, according to Sarla.

Rakhi informs Preeta that Sarla is with her. To be with Preeta, Karan dashes to his room. Karan requests that Sarla admonish him as well as he is about to become a father, and quips that he will still raise his child to be a misbehaving youngster. He wants Preeta to look after him as well, as he is also expecting a child. Sarla chuckles and wishes them happiness.

Sherlyn is hiding her grief from the family, according to Prithvi, because depression cannot be seen by others. He tells her that Sherlyn isn't psychologically sound after Preeta's excellent news. He hopes Kritika comes to her senses and intervenes to prevent Sherlyn from injuring Preeta. Preeta is stopped by Bani, who advises her to take it slow while climbing the staircase. Preeta is safely brought downstairs by him.

She considers herself grateful that Preeta was saved. Kareena and Bani greet Daima as she returns home. Preeta is introduced to Daima by them. Kareena takes Daima's word for it. Daima examines Preeta and shares the positive news to the Luthra family, doubling their joy. Preeta is expecting twins, she informs them. Sherlyn is ruined by the jealousy fire, but Karan and Preeta are overjoyed.

