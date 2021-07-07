Kundali Bhagya July 6, 2021, Written Update: Rishabh confronts Prithvi; Preeta fits spy cam in necklace

Prithvi carries Sherlyn and rushes to the hospital. This leaves everyone in a state of shock.

In today's episode, we saw that everyone gets to know that Sherlyn and Prithvi are locked together in Rakhi's room. Rishabh is angry and asks Prithvi to open the door. Preeta tells everyone to hurry as Sherlyn was seen having a panic attack. As soon as the door opens, Prithvi carries Sherlyn and rushes to the hospital. Everyone is still in shock and were questioning what the two were doing in the room.

Soon, they reach the hospital, and Sherlyn is taken to the ICU ward. Family members are amazed to see that Prithvi is more tensed than Rishabh, who is her husband. Rishabh asks Prithvi about what he was doing in the room with his wife and sees him making stories, but Preeta tells him that there is no use in hiding anything as a spy camera was planted in Sherlyn's necklace and that everyone saw everything.

Prithvi soon understands the situation and tells all that he heard weird sounds while he was passing by the room and decided to help. He finds out that Sherlyn is in a problem and went on to help her. That's the reason he was in the room.

Within minutes, the blame is on Preeta for fitting a spy cam. Everyone shouts at Preeta for doing so. Preeta is completely speechless as she did not expect this. Soon, Prithvi is proven to be the hero, and Rishabh's mother thanks Prithvi for saving two lives.

