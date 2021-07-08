Kundali Bhagya July 7, 2021, Written Update: Prithvi tells Preeta Sherlyn's secret

Sherlyn calls up a goon and tells him to kill Preeta and make it look like an accident.

In today's episode, it is shown that Sherlyn gains consciousness. Soon, all the family members are relieved. Preeta is seen sitting alone and thinking about something. Prithvi finds her alone and starts talking to her.

Prithvi tells Preeta that he's just expecting a 'Thank you' as he saved her from being a villain and tells her that no one stood beside her, not even her sister who helped her with the spycam. He tells her that he is the reason for which she's still in the house.

Preeta asks him that how did Sherlyn get to know about the spycam in her necklace. On this, Prithvi makes a shocking revelation that Sherlyn had faked being unconscious. As when they were in the room, Prithvi spotted the camera and told Sherlyn about it by whispering it into her ears, and she acted as if she is getting panic attacks and soon fainted. Further, when Rishabh broke the door, Prithvi carried Sherlyn and reached the hospital. Prithvi tells Preeta that she can never reveal their truth. Preeta challenges Prithvi that she will not let his dream of getting into the Luthra family come true.

Sherlyn is worried that Preeta will soon reveal her secret. Before Preeta does anything, Sherlyn calls up a goon and tells him to kill Preeta and make it look like an accident. While this is going on, someone listens to the conservation.

Now to find out who it is, we need to wait for the next episode.

