Kundali Bhagya July 8, 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn meets with an accident

In the previous episode, we saw Prithvi spilling beans about Sherlyn's secret to Preeta. Now, let's see what happened today. In today's episode, while Sherlyn is talking to the contract killer, Myra is the one who gets to know about the plan. She tells Sherlyn that she does not need to worry as she will also help her in executing the plan as she also wants to marry Karan. Prithvi, on the other hand, has been kept out of this plan as he likes Preeta and can anytime oppose the plan.

Sherlyn includes Myra in the plan. Myra gives her the information about when and where is Preeta supposed to go as she had heard Karan and Preeta talking. Soon Sherlyn informs the contract killer about the same and asks him to be ready with his truck. Sherlyn wants to finish Preeta as soon as possible as she knows all her secrets.

Sherlyn and Myra reach the decided spot. Sherlyn provides the contract killer with Preeta's photocopy and tells him that she will wait until the work is completed. Myra feels it is risky as there are many people around. Soon, Sherlyn reaches the spot.

After she gets down from the car Karan calls her, they both are having a conversation while Preeta is walking on the road. The contract killer spots her and tries to crush her but suddenly she starts walking on the footpath instead of the road and has been saved.

