Kundali Bhagya July 9, 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn out of danger, doctors couldn't save the baby

In the last episode, we saw that Sherlyn is admitted to the hospital, which creates tension amongst everyone in the family. Read on to know what happened in today's episode.

Prithvi tells Preeta that Kritika has informed him about the accident. Rishabh is very tensed. Karan gives him strength and asks him to be strong. On the other hand, Myra is shocked after the accident. Soon, all the family members reach the hospital. The doctors inform the family members that Sherlyn is in a critical condition as she has suffered excessive blood loss. Rakhi and all other family members are seen praying for his speedy recovery. But Rakhi gets a gut feeling that something wrong is about to happen and dadi asks her to be positive.

Soon, the doctor comes out of the ICU and informs everyone that Sherlyn is safe but they could not save the child. After listening to this everyone in the family is heartbroken. Rakhi recollects about what she had planned for the baby and collapses. Preeta explains to her that time will heal everything and helps her calm down.

After reaching home, Sherlyn hugs Prithvi in front of her mother.

Prithvi calms Sherlyn down and tells her that it's good that she lost the child as he would have created only issues and that now she's free. Listening to this, Sherlyn is shocked to know what Prithvi thought about the baby.

Now let's see what happens in the next episode. Stay tuned in.

