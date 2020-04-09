Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta's adorable moments from the show will make you root for #PreeRan

Kundali Bhagya pair Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's cute BTS moments from Ekta Kapoor's drama will win your hearts. Take a look.

Kundali Bhagya, a show that has not only won hearts but also broken all TRP records. Ekta Kapoor launched the romantic drama as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya in 2017. While many expected it to be an extension of its sister show, they were taken by surprise with its fresh plotline. The ensemble cast of Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura came as a breath of fresh air. Their amazing performance and soon made a special in the hearts of the audience.

Revolving around the lives of four characters having different traits, professions, and aspirations, Kundali Bhagya is a perfect balance of all that makes a drama interesting. Whether it is Karan-Preeta's romance or Karan's love-hate relationship with his brother Rishabh, the story has a lot to offer. The ensemble cast of the spin-off is quite promising and the characters are quite relatable. From love, emotions, drama, and action, Kundali Bhagya is an ideal blend of everything that makes the show a 'superhit.'

It’s the less dramatic and realistic storyline that is quite relatable to even the millennial generation. So, without much surprise, Kundali Bhagya has been reigning the TRP charts and ruling the top spot. It is loved so much it has beaten Kumkum Bhagya also in the TRP race. The drama has carved a niche for itself in the minds of the viewers and they cannot seem to get enough of it. The frequent twists and turns introduced from time to time further add weightage to its popularity.

Talking show's lead pair Karan and Preeta, they've created magic on-screen. Fans love their fiery chemistry and yearn to see them share some moments in a frame. However, #PreeRan's journey on the show has not been a bed of roses. They have had their own ups and downs, but finally conquered what they desired. The jodi started off as strangers, then became friends to best friends, and are now married to each other.

This amazing evolution in their relationship with break-ups and make-ups has wowed many. While their romance is awe-inspiring, their nok-jhok is also worth a watch. The best part about this amazing couple is that their anger does not spark high as deep as their love.

With the shootings stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, we're missing new episodes of Kundali Bhagy. While the old episodes are keeping us entertained, there's no denying that we're still yearning for the new ones. While the lockdown doesn't seem to end soon, are eagerness to watch the fresh episodes cannot be waved away. So, we at Pinkvilla, thought of bringing a smile on your faces by sharing some candid moments from Kundali Bhagya and #PreeRan's life. These adorable moments from Karan and Preeta's love story will swoon you off your feet.

Check out #PreeRan's mesmerizing moments here:

1. Karan's pout and Preeta's smile are something to die for!

2. Remember their 'Happy Bhang Wali Holi' together?

3. Dancing while being lost in each other's eyes. Also, don't miss out on the colour co-ordinated outfits!

4. Karan will never let his Preeta fall

5. Preena's 'I always have my eyes on you' moment

6. I'll stand by you in all the situations

7. Making the 'duck face' together! Cuteness Overloaded!

8. The 'Baithe baithe kya kare' moment

9. Their cuteness has left us speechless

10. Slaying in white

