Kundali Bhagya: Manit Joura pens a heartfelt goodbye note for Dheeraj Dhoopar as he exits the show

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who essays the main character, Karan, has bid adieu to the show after 5 long years. Manit Joura, who portrays the character Rishabh Luthra, is also known for his bond with his on-screen brother Karan Luthra portrayed by Dheeraj Dhoopar. The bond of the duo was highly appreciated by the audience of the show. Not only on-screen but the co-actors shared a bond of brotherhood in real life as well.

Now, Dheeraj's exit from the show has left a void in Manit's heart. Talking about the same, Manit Joura penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actor said, "Never intended to bid adieu to you ever from the show like this but hope life treats you well in every sphere of your life. Don't think anyone could have done justice to #karanluthra as well as you did. You didn't only lit up the screen but nailed every frame you entered. Thank you for this amazing journey, giving me a brother in you and entertaining millions of people across the globe. Kundali will be incomplete without you so as our #kundali family".

Dheeraj expressed love for the actor by commenting, "Love u mere bhai .. Still remember our first day of shoot together.. Thank you for always pampering me with ur love since then .. come n see me super soon" To which Manit replied, "heheheh! Good old days were fun. See you real soon. Cheers!".

Speaking about Manit Joura, the actor has been managing 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Naagin 6', two shows at the same time and has been nailing his characters in both the shows. Apart from this, Manit Joura has also been a part of shows like Prem Bandhan and Raam Milaayi Jodi.

