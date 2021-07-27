Kundali Bhagya: Mansi Srivastava to enter the show to bring a positive twist in the lives of Preeta & Karan

The daily soap Kundli Bhagya has formed a loyal viewership. The entertaining and engaging plot of the show keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. The characters of the show are also relatable to the audience, which includes the leads, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). The couple has become the audience’s favourite, and they are called ‘#PreeRan’ by the fans. The rest of the characters of the show are also engaging which include Srishti, Sameer, Prithvi and others. Now there is going to be a new entry in the show, which will bring a massive twist in the plot.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, there will be a leap of three months, in which Karan and Preeta will start a new journey in their life. It will also give them the highly awaited good news. There will also be another plot twist as the actress Mansi Srivastava will be entering the show as Sonakshi, who is Karan Luthra’s college friend. She will add new drama to the show and bring a massive twist to the story.

Mansi Srivastava shares in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Sonakshi and Karan are college friends and share a great bond. She will also become extremely close to Preeta too. In fact, the positive shade of this character along with the numerous other shades that she will bring to the role is what really got me intrigued to portray this character. Also, I must say that is this my first show with Balaji, and I couldn’t have got a better role or a better show to start off with. I was extremely excited to even begin shooting on the show because I was reuniting with Dheeraj after our last show together in 2016 so, I am happy to shoot with him again. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, I feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine.”

It will be interesting to see the new plot twist and the role of Sonakshi in Karan and Preeta’s lives.

