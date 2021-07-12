Kundali Bhagya marks 4 years: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura celebrate; fans congratulate

The star cast of Kundali Bhagya celebrated as the show marked four years today. Check out the pictures.

One of the topmost shows of Indian Television, Kundali Bhagya completed four years today. The show has kept its viewers entertained throughout with twists and turns. As the show achieved an incredible milestone today, the star cast came together to raise a toast. The lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram and shared some pictures along with a long note.

Dheeraj who plays the role of Karan in the show, posed for the camera along with the co-stars Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Manit Joura (Risabh). The actors were surrounded by the cakes. Sharing the beautiful picture, Dheeraj wrote, “4 years today & the smiles have only widened over time, the heart only fonder, the love only stronger !!! Grateful beyond words & explanations, I promise to try & reciprocate the unconditional love we have been showered with & you promised to keep it coming !?!?” Fans were also seen rejoicing as their favourite show completed another year. “Damn, the epic three”, “Congratulations”, “Super Duper”, “Congratulations for the four successful years”, “Fantastic” and “Love you all” were among a few comments on the post.

Take a look:

Manit also took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture with cast members Dheeraj, Shraddha, and Anjum Faikh. “Completed four glorious years today, ” he wrote. Thanking his fans for their love and support throughout, Manit continued, “Thanks to each one of you for eternal love. Much love”. Kundli Bhagya is one of the longest-running and popular shows on television screens. We are sure the show will keep gaining success in the coming years.

