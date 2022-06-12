Kundali Bhagya new PROMO: Shakti Arora's character Arjun saves Preeta's daughter; Makes powerful entry

Kundali Bhagya, one of the longest-running television shows in recent times on Indian television, has taken a leap of five years. The show will see some major changes and the storyline, too, will be changed. The audience is in for a refreshing new tale of Kundali Bhagya. While Dheeraj Dhoopar has quit the show as Karan Luthra, the makers have added Shakti Arora's character, Arjun, to the show to bring some high voltage drama in Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Luthra's life.

The new promo shared by Shraddha Arya on her Instagram reads: "KundaliBhagya #EkNayiShuruvaat #5YearsLater @zeetv Mon-Fri 9:30pm. @balajitelefilmslimited @manitjoura @shaktiarora (sic)" In the promo, Preeta, and Rishabh (Manit Joura) are busy shopping while the daughter is stranded in the middle of the road and cries her heart out for help. Arjun appears and saves Preeta's daughter from a nearly fatal accident. Preeta and Rishabh thank him but Arjun addresses Preeta as "Preeta Rishabh Luthra" and takes the girl with him. Preeta and Rishabh run behind Arjun's car but end up falling.

Fans are disappointed with Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from the show, and dropped comments such as, '#wewantourpreeranback #nopreerannokundalibhagya (sic)'

Earlier, it was reported that Shakti will be replacing Dheeraj. However, it was clarified that Dheeraj's character, Karan Luthra would be discontinued, and Shakti will be a totally different character - Arjun. A few days ago, Dheeraj posted a compilation of his scenes from all over the years as Karan Luthra as he announced his exit from Kundali Bhagya. The caption melted several hearts. Read it here: "Good byes are never easy.. Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten! Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever. Big thanks to all the fans for making me feel like a king every day. EK @ektarkapoor you’ve given me everything, Balaji is home & will always be My team & the whole crew for making this journey the best one , words won’t suffice my emotions but I hope you guys know what ya’ll mean to me So much love pouring in since this news is out, I feel overwhelmed.. I hope all the fans find the good in this goodbye, big love to each one ! Yours Truly, #TKL (sic)"

Shraddha Arya reacted to his post by writing: "Damn! I can’t watch this!!!! You Go Boy! Your sparkle can never leave the show. #Preeran Is Forever & Ever! Preeta karan ki Jodi Amar hai."

The new storyline will begin from June 16 onwards.

