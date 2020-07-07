  1. Home
Kundali Bhagya or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke; Which spin off show has lived up to expectations? COMMENT

Spin-off shows have become quite popular on Indian Television. Two most-loved spin-off shows are Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Which among the two do you think has justified their original shows? Take the poll and let us know.
Indian TV shows are known for their long storylines and several time leaps. The two factors are commonly seen across daily soaps and now is not at all surprising, as it is a tried and tested formula to move the plot forward. However, it the past few years, we have also seen a new trend that is settling, and that is of spin-offs. Yes, quite a few popular TV shows have introduced spin-offs, which may be called as sister-shows to the original one. While there is a striking resemblance, the spin-off has its own feel and essence, with new characters of course!

 

Spin-off shows are where the story branches out a little, adding in fresh characters, with an enhanced and dramatic plotline. Makers often bring the original and the spin-off shows together for special episodes to increase TRP numbers, and the formula most often than not works wonders. Today, there are two such spin-off shows on the small screen that have been winning hearts of the viewers, and in fact, have also carved a special place for themselves. Well, we're talking about none other than Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Both the daily soaps have a separate fan base and have also been ruling TRP charts.

 

Kundali Bhagya spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. The show starring Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Shraddha Arya (Preeta) in the lead roles premiered on 12 July 2017. When Ekta announced this spin-off series, many were left surprised, as Kumkum Bhagya has been fairing well ever since the beginning. However, Kundali Bhagya was introduced to bring forth a more youth-centric, relatable drama and a completely new cast. From its second week only, Kundali Bhagya grabbed the utmost attention. It not only topped charts but even surpassed the popularity of the original. It is the lead pair Preeta and Karan aka PreeRan's chemistry that has made it so popular today. 

 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show airs on Star Plus and released on 18 March 2019. Featuring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti), YRHPK is one of the most-loved shows in the current times. Fans love Abir and Mishti's chemistry on the show, and the pair are lovingly called MishBir. Within a few episodes, Shaheer and Rhea's on-screen bond caught the viewer's attention, and this fresh story became everyone's favorite. It has only been a year to YRHPK's release, but the show has reached great heights. Today, fans not only shower love on Kartik (Moshin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) aka Kaira, but also have immense love for Mishbir. 

 

Well, there's no doubt about the fact that spin-offs are different from the original and give viewers a unique taste, but audiences also have higher expectations from spin-off shows. So, we ask, Which spin-off show has lived up to expectations, Kundali Bhagya or Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Which among the two shows do you think has justified their original shows? Take the poll and let us know. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

KUMKUM BAGHYA IS THE BEST... BETTER THAN ALL OTHER SERIALZ DO A COMPARISON BETWEEN KUMKUM AND KASUATTI

