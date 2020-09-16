Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Karan aka PreeRan's chemistry has fans hyperventilating; Check out their reactions

Kundali Bhagya fans cannot get over the chemistry shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the recent episode. Check it out.

Television fans are always looking for that one rain sequence or romantic scene of their favourite on-screen couple and well, Kundali Bhagya which has been witnessing some intense drama for the last few months finally saw some light Preeran moments leaving the fans excited. The show focused on Preeta and Karan's first night post wedding and their differences over small things. However, windy rain gets them together to share some romantic moments.

Meanwhile, the show completed 3 years recently and is the most watched show consecutively. The show has managed to remain on top since the beginning. While there is so much love that pours in for the show, there is also a fair share of criticism. When we had asked Shraddha on the same, she had mentioned that the show is a reflection of the society and that she tries to reason with herself first about a particular scene and only when she is convinced, she performs it.

Credits :Twitter

