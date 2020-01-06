Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 6, 2020: Karan and Preeta try to rescue Rishabh from goons

Kundali Bhagya Preview: In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta together will try to rescue Rishabh and free him from the chair that he is tied to. Read Deets.

In the previous week in Kundali Bhagya we saw that Karan, Shrishty and Preeta together take up the charge and decide to confront the thieves. Shrishty finds out that the robbers have tied Rishabh to a chair and all the other guests are kept as hostages. Here, Prithvi comes across a mask on the floor that apparently belongs to the leader of the goon army. He takes it and decided to wear it as he wishes to hide his identity from everyone else.

Now, the goons get tricked and assume Prithiv as their leader as he is wearing the mask. Prithvi plays smart and decides to take advantage of the situation and and tortures the Luthras. Rishabh is left in a state of shock as Prithvi targets him. Today (January 6), in the upcoming episode, Karan (Dheerj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will finally reach to the hall where all the guests and housemates are kept as hostages by the goons. They will put in their best foot forward to rescue everyone from the danger. Dadi, Mahira and Kritika will get locked in one room. They hear the goons coming their way, but they fear them and don't open the door. However, the goons break open the door and enter the room. The goons take out their gun and threaten to take someone's life.

On the other hand, While Karan tries to untie Rishabh, one of the goons gets suspicious due to the noise. Will they be able to rescue everyone from the goons? Or will they be caught and call for more trouble? What do you think will happen next? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 4, 2020: Preeta to commit a huge mistake

Credits :Zee Tv

Read More