Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Preeta DEFEATS Mahira to marry Karan and fight for her rights

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, PreeRan fans will be left elated as Preeta will take Mahira's place and marry Karan. Here's what will happen.

Kundali Bhagya has been keeping fans hooked ever since its inception. It is one of the most followed shows on Television, and its increasing TRP's are proof of its popularity. The show is creating magic with its intriguing storyline post lockdown also. The current track focuses on Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) getting married to Mahira Khanna (Swati Kapoor) as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) deciphers her plan. Preeta decides to target Mahira directly and is trying her best to stop Karan and Mahira's wedding.

Preeta ever tries to warn Karan about Sherlyn and Mahira but he refuses to take her advice and stop the wedding. Now in the upcoming track, PreeRan fans will be left elated as Preeta will defeat Mahira and marry Karan. Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that Preeta decides to go to any extent to stop Mahira from marrying Karan, and takes her place to sit in the mandap with Karan. She will don the bridal wear, and smartly take Mahira's place in the mandap. Karan or the family members will not find out that it is Preeta under the veil.

Karan unknowingly will complete the marriage nuptials with Preeta, and later Mahira will enter the marriage hall and will be left shocked. Karan will also be surprised to see Mahira in front of him and wonder who he got married to then. Preeta will then finally reveal her face, sending shock waves. She will claim that she has done the right thing by getting married to her husband Karan.

Preeta will fight for her rights to become Karan’s wife and the Luthra family’s daughter-in-law. Are you excited to see this bride swap drama in Kundali Bhagya and finally witness PreeRan's reunion? Let us know in the comment section below.

