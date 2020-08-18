  1. Home
  2. tv

Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Preeta DEFEATS Mahira to marry Karan and fight for her rights

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, PreeRan fans will be left elated as Preeta will take Mahira's place and marry Karan. Here's what will happen.
2954 reads Mumbai
Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Preeta DEFEATS Mahira to marry Karan and fight for her rightsKundali Bhagya PROMO: Preeta DEFEATS Mahira to marry Karan and fight for her rights

Kundali Bhagya has been keeping fans hooked ever since its inception. It is one of the most followed shows on Television, and its increasing TRP's are proof of its popularity. The show is creating magic with its intriguing storyline post lockdown also. The current track focuses on Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) getting married to Mahira Khanna (Swati Kapoor) as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) deciphers her plan. Preeta decides to target Mahira directly and is trying her best to stop Karan and Mahira's wedding. 

Preeta ever tries to warn Karan about Sherlyn and Mahira but he refuses to take her advice and stop the wedding. Now in the upcoming track, PreeRan fans will be left elated as Preeta will defeat Mahira and marry Karan. Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that Preeta decides to go to any extent to stop Mahira from marrying Karan, and takes her place to sit in the mandap with Karan. She will don the bridal wear, and smartly take Mahira's place in the mandap. Karan or the family members will not find out that it is Preeta under the veil. 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: 10 times the Kundali Bhagya actress showed she is one big 'beach baby'

Karan unknowingly will complete the marriage nuptials with Preeta, and later Mahira will enter the marriage hall and will be left shocked. Karan will also be surprised to see Mahira in front of him and wonder who he got married to then. Preeta will then finally reveal her face, sending shock waves. She will claim that she has done the right thing by getting married to her husband Karan. 

Take a look at Kundali Bhagya's latest promo here: 

Preeta will fight for her rights to become Karan’s wife and the Luthra family’s daughter-in-law. Are you excited to see this bride swap drama in Kundali Bhagya and finally witness PreeRan's reunion? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar's birthday wish for 'partner' & Kundali Bhagya co star Shraddha Arya is about smiling, shining

 

 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement