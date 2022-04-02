Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora to embrace parenthood: ‘We’re expecting, a tiny miracle’

Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife-actor Vinny Arora are on cloud nine as the couple will be becoming parents soon. They will be embracing parenthood for the first time. The couple is very excited to share the news will their loved ones and the fans. The couple had fallen in love during the shooting of their show and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2016. The couple shared the news on social media with a beautiful post.

The couple shared the news on social media with a beautiful post and we are gushing with joy. Dheeraj shared a post with him and wife Vinny kissing as she holds sonography pics of the baby in her hands. He shared that they will be embracing parenthood by August this year. In the pics shared by the actor, the couple is seen beaming with joy as they shared the news with everyone. He captioned, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022".

See post here-

The couple is among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for a long period of nearly 7 years and then decided to make their bond forever with marriage. They had celebrated five years of their marriage by going on a trip. Dheeraj had captioned it as, “You will always be my forever ! Happy Anniversary love.”

