Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar on bias against TV actor for films & OTT: We shouldn’t be treated like pariah

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular actor in the television industry and is highly appreciated for his role in the television show Kundali Bhagya. He recently opened up about the television actors getting stereotyped and not being given opportunities on other platforms like OTT and movies. He shared with Etimes about the struggles of TV actors and what they have to offer if they are given a chance.

Dheeraj mentioned about the hard work of the TV artists as they have to shoot almost every day and had to be back to work even during the pandemic situation. Talking about getting substantial work in the OTT platform, he said, “I am trying my luck in films and OTT, but I haven’t got a single call from a good OTT platform. Why does a maker on an OTT platform only approach a film star? I agree that actors across other mediums are very talented and hard-working. But we, too, have proved our mettle time and again. Then why don’t we get equal opportunities and respect like our Bollywood counterparts?”

There may be the reason for the over-exposure of TV actors. To this, he replied that every actor irrespective of any medium is very exposed in the present times. He believes that is more of an advantage as more exposure leads to more following, and he brings that to the table. He said that his fight is for getting the respect he deserves.