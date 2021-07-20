Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora reveal ‘How they met’; Celebrate 12 years of togetherness

Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are one of the cutest couples in the television industry.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has all reasons to be happy. His current show Kundali Bhagya has recently completed 1000 episodes and the whole team was seen celebrating. They cut the cake and were even seen receiving gifts from fans. The actor rose to fame from the role of Karan Luthra. His chemistry with Shraddha Arya is also adored by fans. However, he and his wife Vinny Arora celebrated 12 years when they first met. They even shared the photo and revealed how they met.

It was on 19th July, they had first met. On this occasion, the couple shared an adorable before and after image post on their social media handles which made everyone fall in love with the couple all over again. The couple had met on the sets of their show "Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg" where they worked together for the very first time. This show was also the first show that Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen in. Since then there has been no stopping Dheeraj in his successful journey and there has been no stopping the couple from painting the town red with their chemistry.

According to the couple, they usually don’t celebrate this day publicly but their social media family celebrates it for them. This year also marked 12 years of Dheeraj Dhoopar in the industry and even for that his fans made the occasion special by sending him gifts and cake to celebrate the moment. This moment is certainly very special for the couple as in many of their interviews they have mentioned how they first met and the importance of that day in their lives.

Credits :Pinkvilla

