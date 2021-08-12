Kundali Bhagya’s Isha Anand Sharma is 5 months pregnant: Nothing is more important than the baby in my womb

Television actress Isha Anand Sharma, who features in Kundali Bhagya, is expecting her first baby. The actress tied the knot with pilot Vasdev Singh Jasrotia on May 2, this year. According to a report, Isha said, “It’s my fifth month and the baby is due in December. Our family will have a big reason to celebrate the New Year. God has blessed us and nothing is more important than the baby in my womb. I have heard that the journey to becoming a mother is not easy. I agree that it’s not a cakewalk, but at the same time, it is the most glorious chapter in a woman’s life.”

Speaking to ETimes, the happy mommy-to-be said, “Acceptance is the first step to embrace motherhood. I have accepted that I’m going to be a mom soon and things will not be the same, but in the end, it will be worthwhile (smiles). Yes, my body is changing every day; it’s getting bigger, but I’m comfortable with it now. I took time to adjust to this change initially as it was a new experience for me. I would worry about the stretch marks, whether I’d be able to get back to my original shape and my career.”

The actress further added that with passing time, she has understood that everything else is secondary, and that what she is experiencing at the moment is probably the most beautiful phase of her life. She said that rather than panicking, one should embrace this phase.

Isha also shared that her husband has been her biggest support in these months. The actress further stated that her husband has been researching and sharing important information with her, and has been taking care of him and her diet.

Apart from Kundali Bhagya, Isha was also seen in Choti Sarrdaarni.