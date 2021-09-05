Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi recalls the special Teachers Day celebration of his school

September 5, is celebrated as Teachers Day and on this day everyone has been recalling their stories and how their gurus have helped them in several stages of life. From TV actors to Bollywood actors, everyone has taken to their social media accounts to express gratitude towards their teacher. Kundali Bhagya’s negative lead Sanjay Gagnani who portrays the character of Prithvi Malhotra in the show revealed how he used to celebrate teachers day in school and make this day special for his teachers.

Sanjay Gagnani revealed, “Back in school, we used to celebrate Teacher's Day in a very special way. We used to reach school early and write ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’ on the blackboard and decorate the name of the teacher before she entered the room and after each teacher’s lecture, we would erase the name and write the next teacher’s name, only to make them feel really special. We would also get chocolates for them and on that day, we would actually tell them to enjoy the day with us. We would make them sit on our benches and each student would go in front of the class and share the best memories or best quality of the teacher.”

Sanjay further added, “I truly believe all my teachers helped me be a better person as they not only imparted me with knowledge but also gave me many life lessons. I would also like to add that apart from our academic teachers, our parents, each and every person, animal and creature actually teaches us a lot of things. I have pet dogs and the unconditional affection that they shower upon us honestly teaches me a lot about love. Here's wishing each and every teacher of mine, a very Happy Teacher’s Day.”

