Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet to tie the knot in Delhi; Report

The wedding season is around the corner. Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi, reportedly will be getting married soon. He is all set to get hitched with his long-time girlfriend Poonam Preet on November 28 in Delhi. The couple has been dating for a long time and finally, they will be getting hitched by the end of the month.

The two have been dating for almost nine years and got engaged at Sanjay's hometown, Surat in February 2018. Sanjay has invited a lot of his friends from the industry for his wedding. As per the sources of Etimes TV, “The haldi and mehendi ceremonies will take place on November 27 followed by a cocktail party in the evening. The reception is scheduled in the morning of November 28 followed by Anand Karaj at a gurudwara.”

Soon after their engagement in 2018, while talking to Bombay Times about their love story, Sanjay said, “It’s been six blissful years of togetherness. I had chanced upon Poonam’s profile on Facebook and added her as a friend on impulse. We started chatting and then, I told her to try her luck as an actor in Mumbai. The rest is history.”

Sanjay has featured in Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Hamari Saas Leela. He is now popular as the antagonist Prithvi, in Kundali Bhagya. Poonam Preet has been a part of shows like Naamkarann and Ek Hasina Thi.

Apart from Sanjay Gagnani, another lead of the show, Shraddha Arya will also be getting married to beau Rahul on 16th November. The wedding is a close-knit affair with only a select few attending it.



