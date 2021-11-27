Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani & fiancee Poonam Preet shine bright in yellow at Haldi ceremony; PICS

Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani and fiancee Poonam Preet are all set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding on Sunday, November 27. A day ahead of their big day, the couple kicked off their wedding festivities in style. Celebs from the likes of Nupur Sanon to Anjum Fakih were seen in attendance at their Haldi ceremony.

The groom-to-be also took to his official Instagram page to give fans a sneak peek of their Haldi ceremony. Needless to say, both the groom and bride looked nothing less than royal at their pre-wedding celebration. For Haldi, the lovebirds took the twinning and winning game a notch higher by opting for similar yellow ethnic attires. While Sanjay Gagnani looked dapper in a yellow and white sherwani. On the other hand, the bride-to-be dazzled in a stunning designer lehenga.

Sanjay Gagnani opted for yellow footwear to finish off his look. Meanwhile, bride Poonam opted for statement jewellery that included a bandhgala necklace and matching chunky earrings. Meanwhile, the stunning maangtika only accentuated Poonam’s elegant look. The couple beamed with joy at their Haldi ceremony, while close friends and family danced their hearts out. Check out the photos below:

Earlier in the day, Sanjay also shared a stunning reel video of himself with fiancee Poonam as they visited Gurudwara to take blessings from god almighty. In the clip, the lovebirds sport an infectious smile as they complete the puja rituals. While sharing the video, the couple shared a joint statement that read, “With the Blessings of Almighty, We begin the Wedding Festivities #PoonJayKiShaadi.” Click HERE to watch the video.

ALSO READ| TV actors Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet to tie the knot soon; Share pre wedding PICS