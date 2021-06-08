Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani on his bond with Ruhi & Swati: Feels like we are one large joint family

Sanjay Gagnani has revealed that the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya will witness some high voltage drama as the trio of team villain will be coming together against Karan and Preeta.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is not just known for the sizzling chemistry between lead pair Preet and Karan, played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar respectively, but also for its team villain. Yes, the family drama features Sanjay Gangani (as Prithvi), Ruhi Chaturvedi (as Sherlyn) and Swati Kapoor (as Mahira) as the villains in Preeta and Karan’s lives and the trio is often seen making different plans individually to add on to the couple’s woes on the show. In fact, the upcoming episode will be seen bringing the team villain together to add more drama to Karan and Preeta’s lives.

Interestingly, not just on the small screen, this trio happens to share a great equation off screen as well. Sanjay, Ruhi and Swati are often seen spending time together between the shoots and even post pack up. Recently, Sanjay opened up on his equation with the other members of team villain and said that it is a deep bond that makes shooting more fun. He even emphasised that everyone on the set is quite close to each other. “We have been shooting for Kundali Bhagya for so long that everyone has become really close to each other, it almost feels like we are one large joint family. While each person, be it my co-actor or even a crew member is close to me, I share a very special bond with Ruhi and Swati. Whenever we get some spare time in between our shots, we are either cracking jokes or playing some really fun games like Antakshari or Taboo. Considering even our characters think alike and are often teamed to function together, we tend to rehearse lines and practice our scenes also together. In fact, very recently when we were shooting scenes for the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we kept pulling each other’s leg and were making jokes over each other while rehearsing lines. Having such a deep bond with not just them but with the entire team makes the process of acting a lot more fun. Moreover, it really breaks the routine monotony that usually sets in after a while,” Sanjay stated.

While Sanjay refused to divulge in details about the high voltage drama in the upcoming shows, he did assure that the viewers are in for some interesting twists on Kundali Bhagya.

