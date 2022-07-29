Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya grooves with Dheeraj Dhoopar and surprises fans as 'Preeran' reunite; Video

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar have been playing the leads of Kundali Bhagya for more than 5 years. Dheeraj had however left the show few months back which made the fans of the show very disappointed. The on-screen couple Preeta and Karan have a massive fan following. The duo recently surprised their fans as they came together and had a gala time.

In the video shared by Kundali Bhagya’s actress, Shraddha Arya, she looks gorgeous in a blush pink saree with shimmery borders and a shimmery blouse. She is joined by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is twinning with her as he sported a pink blazer with black t-shirt. They are seen dancing to the popular song ‘Pasoori’. Shraddha captioned, “SURPRISEEEEEEE!!!!!!! #PREERAN”

The actress had yesterday shared a photo on her Instagram story of a placard that had her name with the Dharma Productions logo on it. The actress also shared a video of her coffee mug and also flaunted a huge hamper that had many gifts. To note, this is the second hamper that Karan Johar gifts his guests after winning the General Knowledge quiz on 'Koffee with Karan'.

Dheeraj Dhoopar will be soon seen in a rom-com show 'Sherdill Shergill’ along with the gorgeous actress Surbhi Chandna. He shared with Pinkvilla, “I am super excited to work with her again. We are great friends and when we did Naagin together, we got so much love from the audience, and fans and also won a few awards together. Two years ago, we were asked if we'll be doing something together, and we promised that we'll do something soon for our fans, and see, we manifested this thing, and this show happened, which is huge for all of us. I hope fans give us the same amount of love that they've been giving us.” The teaser of the show is already out and creating a lot of buzz in social media.

