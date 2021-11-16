Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya stuns in yellow ensemble as bride to be gears up for her haldi ceremony; PICS

It’s raining weddings in the showbiz industry. While the glamour world was recently in awe of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s dreamy wedding, the telly world is now set to witness another big wedding. We are talking about television actress Shraddha Arya’s wedding. The Kundali Bhagya star is all set to walk down the aisle today. Interestingly, her wedding festivities have begun during the weekend and the pics of the pre-wedding ceremonies have been going viral on social media.

Amid this, Shraddha Arya’s pics from haldi ceremony have surfaced on the internet. In the pics, the bride to be was seen dressed in a yellow coloured outfit with magenta border floral embroidery. She had completed her look with floral jewellery. Shraddha had her make up fame on point and was all smiles for the camera during the haldi ceremony. Meanwhile, the floral decoration in the background added charm to the pics. Shraddha was seen posing with her friends and the ladies seemed to have a gala time together. Soon the celebs like Shashank Vyas, Adhvik Mahajan, Parul Chaudhry etc had sent best wishes to the bride to be.

Interestingly, ever since the reports of Sharddha’s wedding surfaced, her massive fan following has been keen to know about her beau. While the Kundali Bhagya actress has kept the identity of her groom hidden, she did share a glimpse of her beau Rahul on Instagram from the mehendi ceremony. In the pic, Shraddha had smartly hidden the groom’s face while he had her name written with mehendi on his hand.