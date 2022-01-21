Kundali Bhagya: Sanjay Gagnani continues shoot despite getting injured in fight scene with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya is among the most loved shows on the television screens and has been running successfully since the last few years. The show offers interesting twists and turns, which keep the audience hooked to it. The current plot of two years leap has helped the series. It is seen that Karan and Preeta are separated. So, Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) has taken control of the Luthra mansion and Preeta has returned to save the family. Now the plot will be showing some action as Karan and Prithvi will get into a fight.

Karan and Prithvi are all set to get into a physical fight and the whole sequence will keep everyone at the edge of their seat. Both the actors gave their best; however, it is Sanjay Gagnani’s bravery that left everyone amazed on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The actor met with a minor accident and got bruises on his right hand, even after ensuring that all safety measures were in place. But Sanjay continued to shoot despite the bleeding. He aced the fight sequence and showcased his dedication to his work.

Talking about his injury, Sanjay shared, “There was a dramatic scene in Kundali Bhagya where Karan and Prithvi break into a fight and while all the safety measures and precautions were being taken, I injured my right hand and got bruises. But the show must go on, right? My whole cast and crew have been working round the clock and hence, I didn’t want to halt the shoot midway. In fact, with the blood dripping from my hands, it actually made the scene look even more realistic. My hand was hurting, but with God’s grace, it wasn’t that major, and my team immediately helped me with first aid. It is healing, and I wish the audience loves the action sequence and keeps showering us with love and affection.”



