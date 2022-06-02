Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora to replace Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show? Find out

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on-screen and enjoys a massive fan following. The romantic chemistry between Shraddha and Dheeraj is quite popular among the masses, and the plot of the show has also kept the audience engaged for a long time. Their pairing as Preeta and Karan has worked wonders on the TV screens and the show has successfully run for more than 5 years. However, the show will witness a drastic change in the forthcoming days as one of the main leads will exit this popular daily soap.

As per Telly Chakkar, Kundali Bhagya's lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will bid adieu to this show after 5 long years. Reportedly, Dheeraj wishes to explore new opportunities, and exiting the show has been a mutual decision with the makers. However, the makers have roped in another popular television star who will continue to hold the attention of the audiences with his charm. Reportedly, actor Shakti Arora will step into Dheeraj's shoes and will essay the main lead opposite Shraddha Arya.

Shakti Arora shot to fame with his stint in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Milan Vaghela where he played the main lead. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his cute looks and acting chops. It will be quite interesting to witness his chemistry with Sharddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The story revolves around the love story of Preetha and Karan. Preeta's simple life turns chaotic when Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

