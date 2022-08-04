Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya asks fans to guess true or false statements; Hints on 'Preeran reunion'

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

Shraddha Arya has exciting news for Kundali Bhagya fans:

Shraadha took to her Instagram story and asked her fan to answer some true or false statements. In her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Two statements are TRUE & one is False. Can you tell what's true, what's not?? 1- Preeran reunion is happing soon! 2- Kundali is taking a 20year leap!!! 3- My Birthday is on the 17th of this month!!!" While the third statement about Shraddha's birthday is true, as the actress rings in her birthday on 17th August. The first two statements related to Kundali Bhagya are interesting, and the audience can expect an intriguing plot in the show.

A few days ago, Shraddha had shared a video with her former co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar on her Instagram handle in which the two were seen grooving happily on Pasoori song. Their ardent fans were super happy to witness the reunion of their favourite on-screen couple, Preeta and Karan.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul and Aman Varpe.

Shraddha Arya's professional commitment:

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

