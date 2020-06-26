Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Manit Joura resume shooting for the show; See PHOTOS

The star cast of Kundali Bhagya have finally resumed shooting and we have chanced upon a few of their pictures too. Check them out.

The shootings and production processes of all films, TV shows, and web shows had been put to a halt right from 19th March 2020 owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely hit the entire country. Now, with prior permission from the government, shooting schedules have been resumed slowly and steadily while keeping in mind the guidelines that have been imposed as precautionary measures against COVID-19. The television industry has already started functioning and shoots of many shows have been resumed.

For those of you who are missing the fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya, there is a good piece of news! The star cast of the show has already resumed their shooting within the confines of their homes. Yes, that’s right. We have also chanced upon a few pictures in which the actors including Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura can be seen getting ready and rehearsing for the episodes. And it seems like they are more than happy to do the same!

Check out the pictures below:

As we can see in one of the pictures, Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta is setting up her hair while in another one, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan is seen apparently rehearsing for the show. Talking about Kundali Bhagya, it originally premiered in 2017 and is currently one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. It is a spin-off series of the Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya.

Credits :Instagram

