Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya’s show to take 5-year leap; What will happen to Preeta's child?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highly successful and loved shows on the TV screens. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer show enjoy a massive fan following and it is also among the top-rated shows in the telly industry. The romantic chemistry between Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is quite popular among the masses and the plot of the show has also kept the audience engaged for a long time. As per the latest reports by Telly Chakkar, the show is headed towards a 5 years leap, leading to a new twist in the plot.

As per the sources of Telly Chakkar, Kundali Bhagya shall go for a five-year leap. As we all know Dheeraj Dhoopar is most likely to quit the show, this leap shall unfold a new story in the show with Preeta having a child. The bonds will change drastically in the Luthra mansion. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Preeta and her child after the leap.

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh Luthra enters Luthra's house at the most crucial time in Preeta's life. Rishabh would reveal a massive truth regarding Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plans. Also, he shall unveil the atrocities he suffered in the past while he was in imprisonment. Apparently, Natasha’s truth will also get revealed in front of all, and it might give a big shock to everyone.

In the recent interview with Etimes, he opened up on the reason for his return to Kundali Bhagya. He said, “I didn't want to get back to the show, but when I heard the script and the kind of changes that were made to the story, I couldn't say no. In fact, I feel these changes in the story should have happened earlier. Had that been the case, I wouldn't have quit. There's a lot more to the story and my character has scope to perform, which is why I am a part of the show again. After I quit Kundali in November, last year, I worked in Naagin 6 and a few other projects as well. So it's not that I didn't have work on hand.”

