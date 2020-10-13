Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Karan and Preeta groove to a romantic number after the kidnapping drama

Kundali Bhagya, which has been the top-most show of the Indian television industry, has been witnessing a number of twists and turns. The wedding drama in Karan (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (played by Shraddha Arya) lives kept the audience on the edge of their seats. In fact, the new entry of Pawan (Ankit Gupta) created a havoc in the life of #PreeRan along with Mahira who disguised herself as Preeta after kidnapping her.

However, post the kidnapping sequence and the drama surrounding it, the audience is in for a romantic treat as they will be seeing their favourite jodi, Karan and Preeta grooving on the song 'Aap Humari Jaan Ban Gaye'. Even though the audiences might have to wait for a proper reunion of #PreeRan, but these small moments will surely help build up the excitement and eagerness to see what is in store for them next. Insider tells us that the two even choreographed the sequence on the set with the help of the creative team before shooting the romantic dance.

Shraddha Arya said, “We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan and Preeta together. With the current track going on, where Mahira is hell bent on taking revenge, this romantic dance will be a sort of relief and reassurance for #PreeRan fans that both of them deep down know that they love each other, and no external force can separate them. Dheeraj and I didn’t rehearse much and went with the flow of the song which has beautiful lyrics to it. Even we hope that the audience gets to see more such cute and romantic moments between us and they keep showering their love on us.”