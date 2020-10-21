Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Karan and Preeta share a romantic moment; Mahira to be thrown out of house

The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya will see romantic moments being shared by Karan and Preeta. Read.

Kundali Bhagya has been the number one show on Indian Television ever since its launch. The show starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya chronicles around the love story of Karan and Preeta and is a spin off to Kumkum Bhagya. In the latest episodes, one have seen that Preeta was kidnapped and was going to get forcefully married to Prtihvi but with her presence of mind and strength, she managed to escape it.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Karan and Preeta sharing some light moments wherein Karan will ask her where did she go. He will also admit that he missed Preeta during that time and that will leave Preeta smiling. Later, the two will again argue over cooling temperature of the room and will end up sharing a romantic moment. On the other hand, Karan's mother will then tell Mahira that now that Preeran is married, she feels it would be only right if Mahira leaves the house. This decision of Rakhi will leave everyone shocked.

Speaking of the recent dance sequence of Karan and Preeta, the duo had themselves choreographed it. In a statement, Shraddha said, "We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan and Preeta together. With the current track going on, where Mahira is hell bent on taking revenge, this romantic dance will be a sort of relief and reassurance for #PreeRan fans that both of them deep down know that they love each other, and no external force can separate them."

