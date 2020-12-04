Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Karan showers love on Preeta with a special promise; Mahira spikes Preeta's food

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, PreeRan fans will witness some romantic moments between Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). However, Mahira will try to ruin their happy moments. Here's what will happen.

Kundali Bhagya might not be reigning the TRP charts now, but it is certainly ruling the hearts of the viewers. The Ekta Kapoor drama has kept fans hooked to the TV screens with its interesting twists and turns. And the show is also managing to hold on the second spot on the TRP list. This week also, Kundali Bhagya took position two, after Anupamaa.

Now, the much-loved drama starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta), Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), and Swati Kapoor (Mahira) is all set to enthrall fans with the upcoming story. PreeRan fans will be left awestruck as Preeta and Karan will share some romantic moments. Karan will shower his love on Preeta and will make a 'special promise' to her after the Karwa Chauth rituals. Karan will promise Preeta that he will always protect her, and not let anyone cause any harm to her. He tells Preeta that if any danger comes near her, he will stand tall before it. Moreover, he also promises to never hurt her and love her always. Preeta will be left overwhelmed with Karan's sweet gesture, and PreeRan will share some cute mushy moments.

On the other hand, Mahira will be agitated as she couldn't complete the Karwa Chauth rituals with Karan, while Preeta was successful in doing so. She will mix a full bottle of poison in Preeta's food, and wait for her to consume the spiked food and bid her heavenly abode. Mahira will plan to blame Rakhi for Preeta's death and live a happily ever after with Karan.

Well, now it would be interesting to see if Mahira can fulfill her dreams or not. Meanwhile, Shraddha and Karan were awarded the 'Most Glamourous TV stars' award at the Gold Awards 2020 held recently. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for PreeRan's romance in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

