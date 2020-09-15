Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Preeta & Karan to share some romantic moments; Are PreeRan's differences over?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) are going to get closer to each other. So, does this mean PreeRan have sorted their differences or there is another twist? Read on.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television and the TRPs are proof. Starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) has been 'fans favuorite' ever since it started its journey on TV. The onscreen duo has made a special place in the hearts of the audience, and fans lovingly call them PreeRan. If you're an ardent viewer of Kundali Bhagya, you might know who Preeta took Mahira's place and got married to Karan. According to the current story, Preeta is doing everything she can to make Mahira jealous by coming close to Karan.

In the previous episode, fans saw how Preeta tried to be all romantic with Karan and say sweet things to him, merely to get Mahira jealous. Now, in the upcoming episode, PreeRan fans are going to be left excited, as they will see their romantic side. Yes, there will be brewing closeness between Preeta and Karan in the forthcoming track. It will so happen that while Preeta relaxes on the couch, Karan will go all romantic and try to get close to her.

However, Preeta will get nervous and try to push him back. But, Karan will be adamant and say that she is now his lawfully wedded wife 'Preeta Luthra.' Since she has got her right by being Mrs. Preeta Luthra, he also has should get his 'right of being her husband.' He will then slowly go closer to Preeta. This is going to be an interesting track for all PreeRan fans as it looks like the duo are going to share some romantic moments after their marriage.

Well, does this mean, that Preeta and Karan have sorted their differences and reconciled? Will love bloom between Preeta and Karan again? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the new twists in PreeRan's life? Let us know in the comment section below.

