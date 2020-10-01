Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Preeta is 'shocked' to meet Prithvi's brother Pawan who THREATENS to harm her

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will come face-to-face with Prithvi's brother Pawan. The two will get into a nasty argument, wherein Preeta will reveal that she is married to Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar).

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) has been keeping fans hooked ever since the show marked its entry on Indian Television. With its intriguing twists and turns, Kundali Bhagya has managed to make a special place not only audiences' hearts but also on the TRP charts. The Ekta Kapoor has a record of holding the numero uno position on the TRP list.

If you've been watching the show, you might know how Preeta snatched away Mahira's (played by Swati Kapoor) position to marry her love, Karan. However, a big turn took place as Preeta was abducted by Prithvi and Mahira before her muh-dikhai ritual. Preeta's drink was spiked and she got unconscious. However, later she will gain her consciousness and try to escape from Pawan's clutches, who she assumes to be a goon.

But, now in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta is going to learn about Pawan's real identity and is going to be left 'shocked.' Pawan will introduce himself to Preeta and reveal that he is Prithvi's brother. He will also admit that he was the one who kidnapped her. Not only this, but he also calls Preeta 'bhabhi.'

While Preeta is startled to hear all this, she reveals the truth about her marriage to Pawan, and informs him that she is now Karan's wife. Preeta tells Pawan that her husband is Karan and not Prithvi. Upon hearing all this Pawan gets furious and threatens to harm her. He gets extremely angry and scares her saying that he will 'shoot' her.

On the other hand, Janki will follow Pawan to find out what he is doing to Preeta. She witnesses Preeta is surrounded by goons and decides to save Preeta. It would be interesting to see what happens next. How will Preeta get out of this mess? Let us know in the comment section below.

