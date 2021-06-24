  1. Home
Kundali Bhagya SPOILER: Preeta brings an eyewitness and evidence against Sherlyn which shocks her

Preeta finds evidence against Sheryln as she brings an eyewitness who has seen her with Akshay.
June 25, 2021
The show Kundli Bhagya is one of the longest running and popular shows on the television screens. The show has gained immense popularity for its relatable and interesting storyline. The show has massive fan following and the audience finds the show highly entertaining. The latest plot of the show has brought a major twist. It is shown that Prithvi decides to confront Sherlyn about the plan, as he is concerned about her. But Sheryln’s frustration converts into a shocking confrontation as she calls him a playboy. She chokes him and tell all her ill motives to him. She almost tries to kill him but soon realizes her mistake. 

Earlier it was shown that Sherlyn was tensed to see the confidence of Preeta as she gets Karan bailed in first hearing. Preeta finds some evidence against Sheryln and decides to expose her in court hearing. 

Next day Sheryln is called in witness box and Preeta puts allegation of Akshay’s murder on Sheryln. She even claims to have evidence against her. Sherlyn loses money over shutting Megha and also loses the trust of the family for stealing Rakhi’s jewelry. 

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Preeta calls the eyewitness in the court. He will be a hotel staff and he had seen Sherlyn meet Akshay. Preeta and Shristi ask him to give his statement after Karan’s sacrifice and help them in getting Karan out of jail. Sheryln is shocked to see the eyewitness.

Credits :Tellychakkar.com

