Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta to escape from Pawan’s clutches; Tries to know the mastermind of her kidnapping

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya will come with an interesting twist as Preeta, who was kidnapped by Pawan, will manage to escape.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, which features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead, has been ruling the TRP charts since beginning and the interesting twists and turns continue to intrigue the audience. So far, we have seen that Preet aka Shraddha Arya has married Karan (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar) and is trying to bury the hatchet with him. Amid this, their post-wedding functions have been on a roll and Preeta is quite excited about her muh-dikhai ritual. In fact, she was all dolled up for the ritual.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, she was kidnapped by Mahira and Prithvi just before the ritual by spiking her drink. As soon as she turns unconscious, Prithvi calls his younger brother Pawan who kidnaps Preeta. In the coming episode, we will see that Preeta will gain consciousness and she has her doubts that she has been abducted by Mahira and Prithvi. She tries to talk to Pawan to know the mastermind behind her kidnapping, but the latter tells her that he has been doing it just for his elder brother. However, Preeta is unaware of the fact Pawan is Prithvi’s brother.

In the meanwhile, Preeta will get a chance to escape from Pawan’s clutches. On the other hand, Mahira is happy to replace Preeta for the muh-dikhai ceremony and can’t stop gushing that she will be recognised as Karan’s wife. Meanwhile, Karan is unaware of what has transpired with Preeta. Now it will be interesting to see if Karan will be able to save Preeta or will Mahira succeed in her evil plans.

