Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Prithvi plans to get Karan and Natasha married; Will he be successful?

Kundali Bhagya, a popular show of ZEE TV, is gearing up for some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Viewers will see some major changes in the plot which will make the show more interesting. The makers have already released the promo video in which they have shown about the leap. As reported earlier, Preeta visits the Luthra Mansion to talk to Mahesh’s family about his state. However, she gets shocked to learn that Prithvi is released from jail and has become the owner of Mahesh’s property through cheating.

Preeta worries about the Luthras after seeing Prithvi misbehave with the Luthras. On the other hand, Prithvi asks Sherlyn to send Natasha to Karan’s room to get her close to him. He plans to get Karan’s share in Mahesh’s property with Natasha’s help. Now, in the coming episode, Sherlyn comes close to Prithvi and says that he has gotten smarter after forgetting Preeta. He asks her to prepare for Natasha and Karan’s wedding at the earliest. Prithvi plans to get Karan married to Natasha to end his marriage with Preeta forever. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Preeta to forget her past.

In the recent episode it is seen that Preeta returns to Mumbai after 2 years. But the destiny plays is role. Preeta again goes back to the Luthra house because she meets Mahesh and finds that he has become a mental patient. She also remembers Mahesh telling her that she have to come to the house to save his family the security guards does not allow her to enter the house but she enters the house through the window. She enters the house and hides behind the curtains she watches everything that’s happening in the family.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Preeta will manage to save her family.

