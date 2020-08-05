Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Karan to STOP his marriage with Mahira after realising his love for Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya is currently witnessing a high point with Karan all set to marry Mahira in his vengeance to prove Preeta wrong and to declare that he doesn't love her. Read.

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead role and is one of the most-watched shows on the Indian television. The show is currently witnessing a high point with Karan all set to marry Mahira in his vengeance to prove Preeta wrong and to declare that he doesn't love her. Preeta too puts up a pretext and attends his wedding to show she is unaffected. But war is waging between the two. Karan even taunts Preeta during and between the rituals.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Karan will pull Preeta aside and blame her for his father's state. But, at the same time, he is aware that he is still in love with Preeta and his eyes get moist just thinking about them. However, looks like in the upcoming episode, Karan will not marry Mahira as he won't be able to go ahead with it. Would you want Karan to get married to Mahira? Comment below to let us know.

The show recently completed 3 years of the telecast. Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta, opened up on it and said, "Yes, I think people love you when you both are in some ways good actors. I have seen that in many shows when you are on the same level of exchange of acting skills, it brings out good in both. Dheeraj is also very involved and dedicated when it comes to working. Our USP of the show is the banters that is what I have heard from people. We both try to make every fight slightly different from the previous one, every little nok-jhonk standout, we both try to give our best."

Credits :Pinkvilla

