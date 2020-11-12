Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Mahira fasts for Karan on Karwa Chauth; Latter regrets hurting Preeta

In the upcoming story of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will learn about Mahira (Swati Kapoor) fasting for Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) on Karwa Chauth. Karan will repent for bringing Mahira back home and hurting Preeta. Here's what will happen.

Kundali Bhagya is one such show that has been on the top of the TRP list ever since its beginning. While earlier, it ruled the TRP chart on number spot for a long time, now that position has been snatched by Anupamaa for the past few weeks. Nevertheless, this Ekta Kapoor drama has starring Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) has been keeping fans entertained.

Now, the show is all set to bring some new twists and interesting twists, which will leave viewers hooked to the TV screens. In the past few episodes, viewers saw some romantic moments between Preeta and Karan. However, much to everyone's surprise, Karan also brings Mahira back to the Luthra house. While Preeta did not let Mahira's presence affect her relation with Karan, but Mahira's nasty move is going to leave her emotional.

It will so happen that Mahira will fast for Karan on Karwa Chauth. Yes, not only Preeta, but Mahira will also fast on Karwa Chauth for Karan, which will leave Sarla baffled. Sarla will question Mahira about the same, but she will back answer her. Karan will regret his decision and repent as Preeta will be hurt by Mahira's plans. Not only this, but Mahira will also warn Preeta and threaten to destroy her life. Mahira will tell Preeta that this Karwa Chauth is going to be very special for her.

Well, Mahira will spike Preeta's Karwa Chauth food with poison in an attempt to kill her, and get Karan back. Preeta is unaware of Mahira's ugly plans to get her out of her way. It would be interesting to see how Mahira and Preeta celebrate Karwa Chauth with Karan. Also, what new turns will Karan, Preeta, and Mahira's life take. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

