Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Preeta and Karan's romance resumes; Former throws a challenge at Mahira

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya aka Preeran get romantic while Mahira vows to ruin Preeta's efforts.

Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya is one of the most watched shows on Indian television. The show continues to rank number 1 on BARC list, week after week. Kundali Bhagya has now resumed focusing on Karan and Preeta's romance post wedding. Though they have their differences, the two continue to share some tender moments leaving fans excited. Amid all this the cold war between Mahira and Preeta continues.

Post wedding, Preeta on her mother's insistence decides to prepare a sweet dish for the family on her first day as daughter-in-law. Sherlyn and Mahira obviously plan to ruin it but their plan is backfired. In order to compete with Preeta, Mahira too prepares sweet dish for the family but she loses as Preeta manages to win accolades with her tasty dish. This enrages Mahira and she ends up throwing her halwa.

Meanwhile, fans have been waiting to see romance between Karan and Preeta which had been missing for sometime. Kundali Bhagya recently completed 3 years and fans have showered the show with immense love. Shraddha had shared, "These 3 Years have been the best years of my life...from my family at home I’d go to my other family at work and made a bigger family with fans who admired the show. God has been so kind! I pray & wish it goes on for many more fantastic years and we grow closer as a unit, bigger as a show & better as Individuals."

Credits :Zee Tv

