Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Preeta claims Karan is her husband; STOPS his marriage with Mahira

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta appears for the wedding but hears Sherlyn and Mahira plot against Mahesh (Karan's father). She will then decide to return to Luthra mansion.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show continues to be on the top ever since it premiered and completed 3 years just recently. The upcoming track focuses on Preeta (Shraddha Arya) trying to act strong as Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is all set to marry Mahira. In the upcoming track, Preeta appears for the wedding but hears Sherlyn and Mahira plot against Mahesh (Karan's father).

She tries to inform Karan about it but he laughs on her face considering it her jealousy speaking but shocked with all that is happening, Preeta decides that she will stop Karan from marrying Mahira by claiming her rights on Karan and family as first wife. She will challenge Mahira and stake her claim saying that according to the Hindu law, with first wife still there, a man cannot get married again. She informs Mahira that she will call the police and stake her claim and stop this marriage come what may.

Well, well, looks like Preeta will turn saviour for Luthra family yet again. How will she foil the plan is yet to be seen. Rishabh is on Preeta's side. Kundali Bhagya airs at 9:30 PM on Zee Tv and is a spin off to Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, when the show completed three years, she told Pinkvilla, "I have some innumerable scenes which had challenged me. Every day there is something or the other which I feel, I should do differently or should be set in a certain way. I keep exploring how to do it differently. If you have to experiment, you can do it even in a word or sentence," she said recollecting her challenging scenes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

