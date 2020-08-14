  1. Home
  2. tv

Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Preeta claims Karan is her husband; STOPS his marriage with Mahira

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta appears for the wedding but hears Sherlyn and Mahira plot against Mahesh (Karan's father). She will then decide to return to Luthra mansion.
28067 reads Mumbai
Kundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Preeta claims Karan is her husband; STOPS his marriage with MahiraKundali Bhagya SPOILERS: Preeta claims Karan is her husband; STOPS his marriage with Mahira

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show continues to be on the top ever since it premiered and completed 3 years just recently. The upcoming track focuses on Preeta (Shraddha Arya) trying to act strong as Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) is all set to marry Mahira. In the upcoming track, Preeta appears for the wedding but hears Sherlyn and Mahira plot against Mahesh (Karan's father). 

She tries to inform Karan about it but he laughs on her face considering it her jealousy speaking but shocked with all that is happening, Preeta decides that she will stop Karan from marrying Mahira by claiming her rights on Karan and family as first wife. She will challenge Mahira and stake her claim saying that according to the Hindu law, with first wife still there, a man cannot get married again. She informs Mahira that she will call the police and stake her claim and stop this marriage come what may. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Arya on Kundali Bhagya, chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar, challenges, criticism for Preeta

Well, well, looks like Preeta will turn saviour for Luthra family yet again. How will she foil the plan is yet to be seen. Rishabh is on Preeta's side. Kundali Bhagya airs at 9:30 PM on Zee Tv and is a spin off to Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, when the show completed three years, she told Pinkvilla, "I have some innumerable scenes which had challenged me. Every day there is something or the other which I feel, I should do differently or should be set in a certain way. I keep exploring how to do it differently. If you have to experiment, you can do it even in a word or sentence," she said recollecting her challenging scenes. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement