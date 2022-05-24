Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya conned by an interior designer in her absence; Deets inside

Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, had recently bought a new house in Andheri right across from her parents' house. The actress was very enthusiastic about doing the interiors of her house and had hired an interior designer for it. But the actress got shocked when she realised that the guy she hired had done fraud on her and ran away with her money. Shraddha took to social media to express her disbelief and anger over the issue.

She wrote in one of her posts, "The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away."

In an interview with Etimes, she said, "I was looking for an interior designer online that's when I found him. I hired him to do my house after I got married in November last year. He had promised to finish the work in four months but it took longer than that. The amount he quoted was in lakhs and I have already paid him around 95% of that. Now he has gone away with my money as well as all the material that I had bought for the house."

Shraddha was in Vishakhapatnam with her husband Rahul Nagar for a few days and she returned to Mumbai yesterday. She said, "I was on a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam with my husband and after I returned to Mumbai today, I went to the sets of Kundali Bhagya to shoot. My father went to my house to just check and that's when he opened the house and realised that the interior guy has run away with all the electrical items and few other materials. I got home and couldn't believe this had happened. I am heartbroken that the guy I trusted has done this. I tried calling him but he's not responding and the pictures on his Instagram account have also been deleted."

Shraddha has decided to approach the police. She shared that there is an agreement that has been signed too, which proves that he was assigned the work. She adds that she is extremely upset with what has happened as she had paid him a lot of money and she really hopes that the police are able to help her.

