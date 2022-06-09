Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya has a blast during pajama party with her girl gang; VIDEO

Shraddha Arya is a popular name in the telly industry and is known for her excellent acting in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly shares entertaining posts for her fans. The actress loves to party with her friends and often makes fun plans with them. Shraddha recently had a fun pyjama party with her girl and offered a glimpse of the same on social media.

In the photos and video the actress shared, she is seen at a resort with her friends. She looks gorgeous in a blue traditional Indian print night suit and she sported a bindi with her look. She was seen having a gala time with her girl gang, as they sang and danced with each other. She also shared a picture of them lying on the bed and giggling. They also made a fun reel on a popular Instagram trend, which was shared by her friend Neha Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

In a recent post shared by the actress, she is seen giving some romantic and adorable poses with her on-screen love Dheeraj Dhoopar. They are seen lost in each other’s eyes and in another picture, they are seen hugging each other happily. Both of them are seen dressed in black outfits and present on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha looked gorgeous in a black embellished saree and Dheeraj Dhoopar sported an all-black formal attire. Shraddha shared in the caption, “Forever & Beyond! #Preeran #Unfiltered, just like their Love story. #kundaliBhagya #TKL #PKL.” Dheeraj Dhoopar has exited from the show after 5 years and now actor Shakti Arora will be entering the show as the male lead.

