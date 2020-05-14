  1. Home
Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's song 'Viah Nai Karauna' is all about falling in love

Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya aka Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan's much-awaited music video 'Viah Nai Karauna' has finally been released. PreeRan's chemistry will melt your hearts. Take a look
105342 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 02:47 am
The wait is over! When Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar announced their collaboration for a music video, fans couldn't contain their excitement. And today (May 14, 2020) all #PreeRan lovers are going to dance in merriment as Viah Nai Karauna, starring our beloved Shraddha and Dheeraj has finally released. Yes, our on-screen favourite jodi, Preeta, and Karan are back to spread their magic and make us go gaga over their chemistry. Well, if you're missing the cute jodi amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, then this is the perfect treat for you. 

Viah Nai Karauna is about falling in love and embracing its beauty. Shraddha and Karan's scintillating chemistry in this approximately four-minute-long song will certainly make you fall in love. The soulful track begins with soothing yet peppy music, and hits the right chord instantly. Just as the name suggests, the song is about weddings, and we certainly have an enchanting location. With bright lights, glitter, and food, the atmosphere is set perfectly. As the song begins, we see the very gorgeous Shraddha entering, and just like Dheeraj's reaction in the video, we are also left awe-struck. 

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Love Story: Star couple's journey will give you real life Karan & Preeta vibes

From teasing to dancing, from getting jealous to sharing mushy moments, the duo's bond is all things love. Their cute nok-jhok will remind you of Preeta and Karan, and you'll be forced to go 'awww'. There's also a moment in the music video, where the duo will give you vibes of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from a famous ad. It happens when Karan and Shradhha are admiring a couple take 'pheras' and dream about their own wedding. However, the highlight of the video is when, Dheeraj goes down on one knee proposing his Shraddha, and that moment is just so cute that it cannot be put in words. I bet, all ever #PreeRan fans' heart is going to beat faster during this 'romantically cute proposal.' 

The music is pleasing, the story is relatable, the locations are enthralling, and here the costumes are simply enchanting. The song is slow-paced with some beautiful lyrics that will touch your heart. The melodious track is aesthetically knitted with all the elements to make it a perfect wedding song, and couples are surely going to croon it for a long time. From love, compassion, jealousy to companionship, Viah Nai Karauna has everything that you will ever want in a soothing track. 

Watch the full song here: 

The music of the song is composed by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics are penned down by Babbu. The song comes as a breath of fresh air and it will surely help you drive off your quarantine blues. Have you heard the song yet? If not, you're surely missing out on a lot. What are your thoughts about the song and Shraddha-Karan's awe-inspiring chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :YouTube

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Sizzling some... I like that on screen couple

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Woow grt .Loving Jodi.Superb.

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Karan preeta ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Song is so sweet

Anonymous 22 hours ago

song is so much sweet of best jodi

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Song is amazing and love you both...

Anonymous 23 hours ago

This song is so beautiful... I like it and love you both...

Anonymous 1 day ago

SONG WAS SO AMAZING I JUST LOVE THE SONG ALSO LOVE THE VIDEO DHEERAJ DHOOPAR AND SHRADDHA ARYA LOOKING SUPER HOT.

