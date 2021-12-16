Kundali Bhagya takes 2 year leap, Preeta remains the only hope to save Luthras from Prithvi Malhotra

Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most popular shows on the TV screen since its launch. The viewers have recently witnessed a lot of ups and downs in the story plot. Now there is going to be a whole new twist in the plot in the upcoming episodes, as Kundali Bhagya takes a two-year leap. In the upcoming episodes, everyone will witness how Preeta bravely rescues Pihu, after the former was kidnapped by Sonakshi.

While saving her, she also comes to know how Pihu was never really Karan and Sonakshi’s daughter, but just her trump card to get into Karan’s life. Preeta will reveal Sonakshi’s true intentions in front of the Luthra family, however a vengeful Sonakshi plans to kill Preeta but Pihu ends up being targeted and loses her life! The whole Luthra family, including Karan will be devastated, and will blame Preeta for Pihu’s death. They will also force her to leave the Luthra mansion in the penultimate episode before the leap.

The show will take a 2 year leap and it will unfold a new narrative. The audience will be bewildered to see Preeta living with her family and working as a physiotherapist in a clinic. She will bump into a devasted Mahesh Luthra, who pleads Preeta to save the Luthra family from the Prithvi Malhotra. Preeta decides to return to the mansion, but she is shocked to know that it is now owned and run by Prithvi Malhotra. Preeta will try to save the Luthras from the clutches of the antagonist.

Talking about the leap Shraddha Arya said, “The two-year leap is filled with new twists and turns. The fresh narrative will see Preeta returning to the Luthra House with the sole intention of saving the family from the clutches of Prithvi Malhotra. While Preeta is upset of being thrown out of the house, she will get emotional seeing her family suffering. It will be a tough time for the Luthras and I feel the leap will bring in some high-voltage drama into the show. It will be a fresh challenge and I am quite kicked about it. I hope our fans enjoy the upcoming track.”



