Kundali Bhagya turns 3: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan reminisces the 'beginnging' with Sharddha Arya & Manit Joura

Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya took down his memory lane and reminiscenced a beautiful moment as the show completes three successful years today. Take a look.
4851 reads Mumbai
Kundali Bhagya turns 3: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan reminisces the 'beginnging' with Sharddha Arya & Manit JouraKundali Bhagya turns 3: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan reminisces the 'beginnging' with Sharddha Arya & Manit Joura
It's a special day for the Kundali Bhagya team and its fans. Why do you ask? Well, the show has finally complete three years on Indian Television. Yes, Kundali Bhagya has clocked three successful years of running, and its a time for celebration for the Kundali Bhagya team. The show featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Shraddha Arya (Preeta), and Manit Joura (Rishabh) in the lead roles, is celebrating its third birth anniversary today, and the Kundali Bhagya team's excitement knows no bounds. 

It was on July 12, (2017) when the Indian Television viewers were introduced to a fresh story and a new on-screen couple. Introduced as a spin-off of the much-loved show Kumkum Bhagya, the audiences' expectations with Kundali Bhagya was already high. Much to everyone's surprise, within the first few episodes, Kundali Bhagya made a special place in people's hearts and went on to become a TRP topper. Today, it has been three long years of the show capturing eyeballs with its interesting storyline and PreeRan's (Preeta and Karan) fiery chemistry. 

On this special occasion, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan also took down his memory lane to celebrate '3 years of Kundali Bhagya' in a unique way. The actor reminisced the 'beginnging' of the show, as he shared the first promo of Kundali Bhagya on his Instagram handle. Yes, he recalled the very first time Shraddha, Manit and he were brought to the viewers, as he celebrated Kundali Bhagya's three successful and fruitful years. Dheeraj was also super elated to play the role of Karan Luthra for three long years. 

Take a look at Dheeraj's post for Kundali Bhagya's third anniversary here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#3yearsofKundaliBhagya #3yearsofTheKaranLuthra

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Kundali Bhagya go on-air from tomorrow, July 12 (2020), leaving PreeRan fans utterly excited. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the new twists and turns in Preeta and Karan's life from tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

