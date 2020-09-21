Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mahira Sharma shower birthday love on Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Posts

As Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) and his former co-star Mahira Sharma have expressed their love for Bebo, as they wish her the best on her special day. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being showered with love from all over today (September 21, 2020). Well, it is the diva's birthday! Her fans, family, friends, and admirers from the industry have bombarded social media to send 'Happy Birthday' wishes to everyone's beloved Bebo. The gorgeous actress is celebrating her 40th birthday. But, she is still so graceful, elegant, and stylish, that no one can decipher her age by looks.

With her beauty, personality, and talent, Kareena has captured millions and millions of hearts. While her loved ones are leaving no stones unturned to make her day extra special, Telly Town's Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mahira Sharma have also expressed their love for Kareena on social media. Yes, Dheeraj and Mahira are big admirers of Kareena and have sent in their sweet wishes for the Bollywood diva on her birthday. They have also expressed why she is so 'special to them' in their posts on Instagram.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan) shared a throwback video with the birthday girl. The video is of a time when Dheeraj was hosting a reality show on TV, and he got lucky to share the stage with Kareena. In the video, Dheeraj can be seen mesmerized with Kareena's beauty. Writing a sweet birthday wish for Kareena, Dheeraj wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the diva, my forever crush. Happiest birthday to the most gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan.' He also mentioned that he is still living in the moment where he met the diva.

Mahira, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, is a 'huge Kareena Kapoor fan,' and she has openly confessed it several times on BB 13. In fact, when had graced BB 13 for his movie promotion, Mahira had expressed her admiration for Kareena. She had revealed that she is everything only because of Kareena, and looks up to her for inspiration. Wishing Bebo on her birthday, Mahira wrote, 'Happiest birthday my Inspiration, I love you so much!.'

Take a look at Dheeraj and Mahira's birthday posts for Kareena here:

