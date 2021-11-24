Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura quits the show after 4 years: It was time to fly off & attempt something else

Manit Joura is a popular name in the television industry. He is seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He has decided to quit the show after four years. He shared with Etimes TV that he didn’t contemplate the decision but it was rather impromptu. He had joined the show after Prem Bandhan ended. But over a period of time, he started feeling that he had given almost everything to the character.

He had shot a 20-minute long sequence a couple of days ago and that’s when he decided that it was time to leave the show. He shared, “According to the upcoming track, my character goes off to London to return to India after a few days. That’s when I felt that it was time to make a graceful exit. In fact, I was planning to go on a week-long leave and the production negotiated with me to reduce it. However, it just felt right to exit the show at that point. My director expressed shock when I told him that I have decided to quit. He told me, ‘Kundali is incomplete without you.’ I told him that I, too, am incomplete without Kundali Bhagya. I am what I am because of the show and nothing can take that away.”

Talking about the love and appreciation he has earned over the years for his portrayal of Rishabh, he said that it has given him recognition and stability. He added that just to have him in the show will not justice to the character as he won’t enjoy performing the part. He had made some great associations and indelible memories on the show. He is grateful to the makers for the opportunity.

Talking about future he said, “I have had my share of fun on the show and with my character. However, it was time to fly off and attempt something else because there is so much good work happening around. I want to be known for my choices and the body of work I am doing and have been doing.”



