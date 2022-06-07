Kundali Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar expresses her love for reading; Says 'An interesting novel makes me happy'

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. The show has been entertaining the masses for a while now, and its interesting plots and twists have always kept everyone intrigued. Amidst the shoot, it is hard for the actors to get any extra time to follow their passion but actress Mugdha Chaphekar, who essays the character of Rhea in Kundali Bhagya, manages to find some time for her hobby. Mugdha is a person who prefers reading real-life inspirational stories rather than fictional tales. In fact, she is so addicted to books that you will find a novel in her hand whenever she gets some spare time during the day.

Sharing her immense love for reading, Mugdha Chaphekar says, “I am someone who always reads a good book during my free time. In fact, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. I feel I have inherited the love for reading books from my parents. Since my childhood, I always got books as a gift for all my achievements, and I am really happy with my collection. I haven’t kept a proper count on the number of books that I own, but I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them.”

The actress also mentioned that she loves reading about Indian and European history. Sharing her current favorite novels, she revealed that she loves Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari and Becoming by Michelle Obama, and Educated by Tara Westover. Mugdha further adds that she likes reading novels written by William Shakespeare, JK Rowling, Paulo Coelho, and Sudha Murthy. Elaborating more on the same, the actress also says that she connects with the character in every book and for her, it is like living another life. She further mentions that she juggles with the shoot and reading but still manages to take out time and read at least a few chapters every day. In her personal life, Mugdha is having a gala time reading her favorite books, but on the show, it looks like her character Rhea is all set to create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi’s life with her evil plans.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The story revolves around the love story of Preetha and Karan. Preeta's simple life turns chaotic when Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

